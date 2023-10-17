Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 3,785 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in A. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 13,422.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 37,574,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,518,281,000 after purchasing an additional 37,296,195 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $393,291,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,413 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after purchasing an additional 942,651 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,433,000 after purchasing an additional 823,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $111.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.82 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.75.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on A shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.44.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

