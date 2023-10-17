Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 62 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,941 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $416.64 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $419.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $382.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.47. The firm has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.93.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

