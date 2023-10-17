Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 6.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 8.0% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 101.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 67.3% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 66.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO stock opened at $886.60 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $400.23 and a 1 year high of $916.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $878.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $807.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.35. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 28.43%. The business had revenue of $398.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total transaction of $202,608.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,259,926.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total transaction of $202,608.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,259,926.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total value of $2,564,821.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,310,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,308 shares of company stock worth $9,994,546 in the last 90 days. 3.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FICO. StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,007.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $882.44.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

