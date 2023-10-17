VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in VeriSign by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,528,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,168,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $201,956,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,152,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,934,092,000 after acquiring an additional 587,635 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in VeriSign by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,272,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,239,000 after purchasing an additional 537,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in VeriSign by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 450,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,140,000 after purchasing an additional 187,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $211.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.96. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.41 and a 52-week high of $229.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.00 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 48.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $25,316.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,971.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total value of $125,820.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,921,592.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $25,316.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,971.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,829 shares of company stock worth $2,897,956 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

