Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,342 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7,959.3% during the first quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,455,000 after acquiring an additional 23,819 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $374.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.31. The company has a market cap of $96.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $282.21 and a 12-month high of $374.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $887,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,266,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,959 shares of company stock worth $5,226,202 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.50.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

