Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 220,463 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,726,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,463 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $292,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $109.91 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, September 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.61.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.