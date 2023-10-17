Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 55,946 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $46,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Hess by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES opened at $161.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.19. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $113.82 and a 52-week high of $165.43. The firm has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HES shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hess from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Hess from $183.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

