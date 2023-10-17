Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 43,398 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,069,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,398 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $48,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 253.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 374.0% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

NYSE MTG opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.98. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $18.25.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.51 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 67.83% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

