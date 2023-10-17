Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 64,870 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 862,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,870 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $40,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Trading Up 0.3 %

KR opened at $44.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $50.41.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

