Virtu Financial LLC Buys 30,345 Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Free Report) by 154.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,345 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 4,940.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2,611.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRF opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.85. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $8.56.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Cornerstone Total Return Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.88%.

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,021.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

