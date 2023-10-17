Virtu Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,726 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 12.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,805,000 after buying an additional 244,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $52.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.35 and a fifty-two week high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $276.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Hovde Group raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.