Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,937 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.2% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $239.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $182.85 and a one year high of $250.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,100 shares of company stock worth $7,923,039 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.