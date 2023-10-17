Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,937 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.2% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of V stock opened at $239.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $182.85 and a one year high of $250.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,100 shares of company stock worth $7,923,039 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.14.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on V
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Chefs’ Warehouse is Cooking Up a Bargain
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Is the Worst Case Scenario Price into Overstock?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Renewable Energy, Juiced Yield Make NEE a Long-Term Power Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.