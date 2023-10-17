Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.65-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.73 billion-$2.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.87 billion. Vista Outdoor also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on VSTO. TheStreet raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Vista Outdoor Trading Down 23.7 %

Shares of VSTO opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.49. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $33.78.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $693.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 23.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 794.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,313.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

