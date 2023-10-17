Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $11,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 235.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,426,000 after acquiring an additional 971,370 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $55,499,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,715,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 320.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after buying an additional 324,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $162.27 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $164.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.00 and its 200-day moving average is $130.62.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,875,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,875,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,630,201.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.11.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

