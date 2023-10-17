Wright Investors Service Inc. Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.6% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,530,462. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.94.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $140.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $142.38. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

