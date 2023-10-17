Zacks Research Comments on United States Steel Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of United States Steel in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for United States Steel’s current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United States Steel’s FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get United States Steel alerts:

X has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

United States Steel Trading Down 0.8 %

X stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.24. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $33.65.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. United States Steel had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the second quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 171.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United States Steel

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,984.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,881,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Duane D. Holloway sold 23,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $725,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,378,202. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.