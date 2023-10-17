Zions Bancorporation N.A. Cuts Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,323,340,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.13.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716 over the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $242.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.51. The company has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.35%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

