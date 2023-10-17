Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $28,000 Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $32,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1,181.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $131.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.74 and a 200-day moving average of $150.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.89 and a 52-week high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.55.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

