Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $31,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJJ opened at $99.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.74 and a twelve month high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.