Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $63,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 4,928.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Metlife Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 259.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPP opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.31 and its 200 day moving average is $42.16. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.94 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

