Zions Bancorporation N.A. Increases Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 75.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 269.7% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 371.5% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $1,807,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock worth $9,297,298. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.8 %

SLB stock opened at $59.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $84.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.