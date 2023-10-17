Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases New Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,648,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,064,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies
In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %
GEHC stock opened at $66.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $87.83.
GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.
GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.
GE HealthCare Technologies Profile
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.
