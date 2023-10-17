Zions Bancorporation N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 53.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,301 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 8,350.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,219,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,521 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,968,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,113 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,363,000. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 764,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.91.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU opened at $95.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $110.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

