Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 628 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 330 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 53.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $134.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.73 and a 200-day moving average of $121.01.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.