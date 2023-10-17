Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 97 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $331.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.33 and a 12 month high of $399.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 59.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.01. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COO. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.67.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

