Zions Bancorporation N.A. Trims Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in VMware were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of VMware by 100,043.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 374,581,150 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $53,823,565,000 after buying an additional 374,207,104 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $186,457,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in VMware by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,875 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in VMware by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,729,505 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $590,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in VMware by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,655,951 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $326,045,000 after purchasing an additional 971,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Insider Transactions at VMware

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $879,478.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,606,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of VMW opened at $178.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.78. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.98 and a 1 year high of $181.14.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 113.34%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. VMware’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMW has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VMware

VMware Profile

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.