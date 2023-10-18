1,837 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Acquired by Santori & Peters Inc.

Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $139.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.56. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $141.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alphabet from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.27.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

