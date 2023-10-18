4,913 Shares in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.18.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $61.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.24 and a 200 day moving average of $65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $77.14.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

