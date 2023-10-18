6,672 Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Permian Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,336,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,181,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,438,000 after buying an additional 1,737,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,142,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,483,000 after buying an additional 64,942 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 145.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after buying an additional 2,812,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 232.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,345,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,473,000 after buying an additional 3,039,331 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average is $36.23. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($1.22). NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

