AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in AECOM by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in AECOM by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in AECOM by 1,261.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AECOM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on AECOM in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.14.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $83.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $69.28 and a fifty-two week high of $92.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 87.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.92.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). AECOM had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. AECOM’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 78,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,898,308.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,942 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,256.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AECOM

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.