AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $169.13 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,398,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29,455 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.7% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $169,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 142.9% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $140.99 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.72 and its 200 day moving average is $124.25.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.94.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,530,462. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

