Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 95.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $50.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $57.52.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.42 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

