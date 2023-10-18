American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 27,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,723,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,579,000 after acquiring an additional 26,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $147.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $115.65 and a 52-week high of $159.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.78. The stock has a market cap of $428.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

