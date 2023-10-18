Analysts Issue Forecasts for DexCom, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for DexCom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DexCom’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DexCom

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $80.49 on Wednesday. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $43,398.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,043,014.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,126 shares of company stock valued at $618,742 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of DexCom by 141,272.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,081,289,000 after acquiring an additional 47,288,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,096,967,000 after acquiring an additional 274,915 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of DexCom by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $456,802,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of DexCom by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,870,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $497,407,000 after acquiring an additional 124,197 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,378,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DexCom

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.