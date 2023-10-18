Analyzing Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) and Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF)

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) and Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of Elys Game Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of Entain shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.4% of Elys Game Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Elys Game Technology and Entain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elys Game Technology -40.96% -355.98% -113.64% Entain N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elys Game Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Entain 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Elys Game Technology and Entain, as provided by MarketBeat.

Elys Game Technology currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,233.33%. Given Entain’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Entain is more favorable than Elys Game Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Elys Game Technology and Entain’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elys Game Technology $42.68 million 0.14 -$18.26 million ($0.60) -0.25 Entain N/A N/A N/A $0.47 24.93

Entain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Elys Game Technology. Elys Game Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Entain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Entain beats Elys Game Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing. The company provides its products through physical, land-based retail locations; newgioco.it or commercial webskins linked to its website; and mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Newgioco Group, Inc. and changed its name to Elys Game Technology, Corp. in November 2020. Elys Game Technology, Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Entain

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook. It also offers software and technology for race book and sportsbook under the Stadium; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet; sports action and horse racing under the Neds; online bingo under the Gala Bingo; casino and live casino under the Gala Casino; virtual sports under the AGT brands, as well as partypoker, which provides online poker; PartyCasino that provides online casino; and Gala Spins, a gaming application. In addition, the company provides Foxy Bingo that provides online bingo; Foxy Games, which offers slot games, jackpots, and various table games; Ladbrokes.be, a shop and newsagent outlet; Ladbrokes.com.au, an online betting site; online betting and gaming under the Optibet; online casino and betting under the NinjaCasino brand; Gioco Digitale, a gaming site; Cheeky Bingo, a bingo platform; gender-neutral mobile-first casino and bingo under the Laimz brand; online sports, casino, and poker under the BetMGM brand; online sports and gaming under the Borgata brand; and Danske Spil that provides online gaming. Further, it offers PMU that offers online poker; betting in the shop estates; and telephone betting services. Entain PLC was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

