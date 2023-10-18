Analyzing Fuse Medical (FZMD) & Its Rivals

Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD – Get Free Report) is one of 145 public companies in the “Medical Devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Fuse Medical to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.4% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 92.3% of Fuse Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fuse Medical and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fuse Medical $18.65 million $3.10 million 3.40 Fuse Medical Competitors $774.03 million $45.27 million 21.22

Profitability

Fuse Medical’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Fuse Medical. Fuse Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Fuse Medical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuse Medical 19.72% -31.09% 2.01% Fuse Medical Competitors -62.34% -30.64% -11.73%

Risk & Volatility

Fuse Medical has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fuse Medical’s rivals have a beta of 0.87, meaning that their average stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fuse Medical and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuse Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Fuse Medical Competitors 274 1601 2806 73 2.56

As a group, “Medical Devices” companies have a potential upside of 81.83%. Given Fuse Medical’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fuse Medical has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Fuse Medical rivals beat Fuse Medical on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Fuse Medical Company Profile

Fuse Medical, Inc. manufactures and distributes medical devices in the United States. The company offers orthopedic implants, including internal and external fixation products for foot and ankle; upper and lower extremity plating and total joint reconstruction implants; soft tissue fixation and augmentation for sports medicine procedures; and full spinal implants for trauma, degenerative disc disease, and deformity indications. It also provides osteo-biologics and regenerative products, which include human allografts, tendons, synthetic skin and bone substitute materials, and regenerative tissues. The company serves hospitals, medical facilities, and sub-distributors. Fuse Medical, Inc. is based in Richardson, Texas.

