Analyzing Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Eros Media World (NYSE:EMWPF)

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) and Eros Media World (NYSE:EMWPF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Netflix has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eros Media World has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Netflix and Eros Media World’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netflix 13.22% 19.76% 8.65% Eros Media World N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

80.0% of Netflix shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Netflix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Eros Media World shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Netflix and Eros Media World, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netflix 2 14 24 0 2.55 Eros Media World 0 0 0 0 N/A

Netflix presently has a consensus target price of $428.80, indicating a potential upside of 20.54%. Given Netflix’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Netflix is more favorable than Eros Media World.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Netflix and Eros Media World’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netflix $31.62 billion 4.99 $4.49 billion $9.39 37.88 Eros Media World $89.40 million 0.00 N/A N/A N/A

Netflix has higher revenue and earnings than Eros Media World.

Summary

Netflix beats Eros Media World on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc. provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices. The company has approximately 231 million paid members in 190 countries. Netflix, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

About Eros Media World

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform. Eros STX Global Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Burbank, California.

