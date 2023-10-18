Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Holdings Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,670 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $33,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AON by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,397,426,000 after purchasing an additional 210,313 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 0.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,033,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,592,000 after acquiring an additional 37,097 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 106,777.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,643 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AON during the first quarter valued at $721,085,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in AON by 1.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,237,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,415,000 after purchasing an additional 36,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

AON opened at $327.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $329.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $270.37 and a 12-month high of $347.37.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.67.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

