Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Position Trimmed by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in AON were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 211.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.67.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $327.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $329.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.60. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $270.37 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The stock has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 800 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

