APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in APA by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in APA during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in APA by 2,535.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in APA by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of APA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of APA from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of APA from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 3.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 117.05%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. APA’s revenue was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.41%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

