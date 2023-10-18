Aspire Wealth Management Corp Has $283,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Totem Point Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 53.2% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $140.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.25. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.94.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

