B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.58.

In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total transaction of $998,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,930.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,539 shares of company stock worth $5,606,179. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $207.90 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.76 and a 52 week high of $225.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.05 and a 200 day moving average of $193.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.62, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

