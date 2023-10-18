B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $894,000 Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $596,970,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 95.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $60.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.25.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on MNST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.52.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

