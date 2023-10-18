Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 14,909 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $156.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.61. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The stock has a market cap of $405.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. HSBC began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

