Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,614 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Biogen worth $31,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $2,787,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $430,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Stock Performance

BIIB stock opened at $267.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.92. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $248.41 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Biogen from $354.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Biogen from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

