Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,298 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

In other news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $31,476.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,638.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 8,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $928,047.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 300 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $31,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,908 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Stock Up 1.4 %

BCC opened at $95.37 on Wednesday. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $59.32 and a one year high of $112.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.43 and its 200-day moving average is $88.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.56.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 5.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BCC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Boise Cascade from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boise Cascade from $100.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.20.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

