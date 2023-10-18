Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stock Position Lifted by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BXP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $857,967,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 107,870.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985,706 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 801.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,923,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 527.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,726,000 after purchasing an additional 966,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,202,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,014,000 after purchasing an additional 952,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $66,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,031.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $58.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.77. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $79.42.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 92.67%.

About Boston Properties

(Free Report)

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.