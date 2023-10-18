Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 41,229 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 41,229 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 99,916.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $270,356,404,000 after buying an additional 869,450,462 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,137,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,764,896,000 after buying an additional 878,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,135,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,635,031,000 after buying an additional 126,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after buying an additional 1,698,402 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,718,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,638,916,000 after buying an additional 925,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $295.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $315.90 and its 200-day moving average is $307.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.86 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 52.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.