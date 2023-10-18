Brokers Issue Forecasts for BCE Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for BCE in a report issued on Monday, October 16th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). BCE had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BCE. Barclays cut their price target on BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

BCE stock opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. BCE has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $48.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.32%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

