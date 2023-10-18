BT Group (BTGOF) versus Its Rivals Critical Contrast

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Free Report) is one of 173 public companies in the “Telecom Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare BT Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

BT Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. BT Group pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Telecom Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 14.7% and pay out 41.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BT Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BT Group 1 0 1 0 2.00 BT Group Competitors 813 2706 4707 143 2.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BT Group presently has a consensus price target of $179.44, suggesting a potential upside of 12,717.46%. As a group, “Telecom Services” companies have a potential upside of 62.54%. Given BT Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BT Group is more favorable than its peers.

38.1% of BT Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BT Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BT Group N/A N/A N/A BT Group Competitors -6.15% -17.18% -0.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BT Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BT Group N/A N/A 5.71 BT Group Competitors $21.05 billion $787.89 million -132.29

BT Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BT Group. BT Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BT Group beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The company builds, owns, and operates fixed and mobile networks; and designs, builds, markets, sells, and supports network access, connectivity, and related solutions. It also offers landline, mobile, and broadband services; home and cyber security solutions; and TV and cloud gaming entertainment services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands. In addition, the company provides connectivity, networking, cyber security, collaboration tools, cloud connectivity, and cloud services for small, medium, and large corporate businesses; public sector; and government. Further, it engages in the wholesale of mobile network capabilities, voice services, broadband, ethernet, and other connectivity solutions on contract basis; and offers access to its fixed access network infrastructure for homes, schools, hospitals, libraries, government buildings, and businesses. The company was formerly known as Newgate Telecommunications Limited and changed its name to BT Group plc in September 2001. BT Group plc was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

